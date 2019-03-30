Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Bisson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Bisson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Bisson Obituary
ROLLINSFORD - Ronald Bisson, 80, of Rollinsford, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home, following a courageous battle of cancer. Born March 30, 1938, he was the son of Albert and Marion (Roberge) Bisson.

He enjoyed traveling and was an avid Red Sox fan. He volunteered for the Rollinsford Fire Department and had served as town selectman. Most importantly, he enjoyed being with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan; brother Robert; daughters Karen Hebert and Linda Bisson both of Dover; grandchildren, Vicki Hebert, Eric Hebert and his wife, Kayla; and a great-grandson, Conor.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Claire Fife and daughter, Lori Bisson.

The family has asked that all memorial donations be made to the Seacoast Cancer Center at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.