ROLLINSFORD - Ronald Bisson, 80, of Rollinsford, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home, following a courageous battle of cancer. Born March 30, 1938, he was the son of Albert and Marion (Roberge) Bisson.
He enjoyed traveling and was an avid Red Sox fan. He volunteered for the Rollinsford Fire Department and had served as town selectman. Most importantly, he enjoyed being with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan; brother Robert; daughters Karen Hebert and Linda Bisson both of Dover; grandchildren, Vicki Hebert, Eric Hebert and his wife, Kayla; and a great-grandson, Conor.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Claire Fife and daughter, Lori Bisson.
The family has asked that all memorial donations be made to the Seacoast Cancer Center at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019