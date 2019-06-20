|
|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Ronald E. Fife, 83, of York Woods Road, died at the Hyder Family Hospice House on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born August 9, 1935 in South Berwick.
He worked as a lineman for many years for Central Maine Power. He enjoyed working in his yard, his barn and spending time with nature.
He is predeceased by his mother, Evelyn (Cook) Fife; first wife and mother of his children, Rachel "Fife" Bergeron; second wife, Claire Fife; and a sister Patricia Bertocchi.
Ronald is survived by his children, Rachel J. Joy of Berwick, Pamala A. Fife of South Berwick, Patricia L. Messier of South Berwick, Philip D. Fife of Sanford and Dale P. Fife of South Berwick; brothers, Milton Fife of South Berwick and Alan Fife of Sanford; a sister, Edith Roberts; fourteen grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. McIntire McCooey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from June 20 to June 23, 2019