Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Ronald Edward Brown Obituary
ROLLINSFORD - Ronald Edward Brown, 81, of Portland Ave., passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family after a period of failing health. Born June 25, 1938 in South Berwick, Maine; the son of Harold N. and Mary L. (Fargo) Brown.

He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in shop 38. After his retirement from there he went on to work for the Oyster River School Department.

Ron served as the Rollinsford Fire Chief for 20 years. He spent over 30 years taking care of the Rollinsford Cemetery's. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 47, the Masons, Federal Lodge #5, formerly the Strafford Lodge of Dover and the Dover Elks Lodge.

Ronald is survived by his son, Kevin A. Brown of Ogunquit, Maine; daughter, Michelle R. Loring of Rochester; step children, Rick Halteman of Rollinsford, Michelle Halteman of Calif., Shayna Thompson of Okla., and Gary Halteman of Colo.; a sister Janette Foxlow of Rollinsford; and seven grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Evelyn L. Brown; and a brother, Robert Brown.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Funeral Service will be at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at New Town Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Rollinsford Fire Fighters Association, 17 Roberts Rd., Rollinsford, NH 03869. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from July 3 to July 6, 2019
