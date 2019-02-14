|
ROCHESTER - Ronald Frechette, 67, of Kimball Street, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a period of failing health. Born May 25, 1951 in Lowell, Mass., he was the son of the late Sylvio and Rita (Chandonnet) Frechette.
Ron has lived in Rochester for the past 20 years after moving from Berwick, Maine. He began working at the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard as a welder and later retired working as a Resource Manager. He enjoyed photography and spending time with his wife and, kids and other family and friends.
Members of his family include his wife of 47 years, Karen (Hewitt) Frechette of Rochester; his son, Mark Frechette and his wife Amy of Acton, Maine; his daughter, Michelle Frechette of Rochester; his brothers, Richard Frechette and his wife Claudette, Roger Frechette and his wife Carmen, Robert Frechette and his wife Anne and John Frechette and his wife Tracey; his sisters, Sister Jeanne Frechette, Denise Frechette and Gloria Daneau and her husband Dennis; many nieces and nephews; and a sister in-law, Thelma Frechette.
He is predeceased by his brother Leo Frechette.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held Thursday, from 6-8 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. Funeral services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of the funeral home. Private burial will be in the spring. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019