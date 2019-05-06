|
GONIC, N.H. - Ronald J. "Ron" Healey, 69, of 32 Cemetery Road died Friday, May 3, 2019 at his home after a long illness.
He was born June 6, 1949 in Exeter, N.H. the son of the late Charles and Margaret (Warburton) Healey. He has resided in Gonic since 1995. Ron proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in the 101st Airbourne screaming eagles. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for NR Gagnon Construction and Aggregate Industries for many years. He was a member of the Graniteers Drum and Bugle Corps years ago and recently the American Legion Post #7 and Paralyzed Veterans of America. Ron was an avid woodworker.
Members of his family include his loving wife of 32 years, Dorothy (Watson) Healey; five brothers, John of Sanford, Charles and wife Jeanne, Dennis, Michael, and Brian and wife Grace, all of Gonic; nephew, Adam and wife Jane Healey; great nephew, Benjamin and several more nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H.
The funeral service will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Hunt officiating.
Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Gonic, N.H.
The family of Ron would like to thank the staff of Senior Helpers and Amedysis for their wonderful care and compassion while caring for him at home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Senior Helpers, 62 Portsmouth Avenue Suite 4, Stratham, NH 03885 or Amedysis, 9 Andrews Rd, Somersworth, NH 03878.
Published in Fosters from May 6 to May 9, 2019