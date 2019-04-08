Home

R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Ronald McBride


1938 - 2019
LEBANON, Maine - Ronald McBride, 81, of West Lebanon Rd died Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness.

Born March 5, 1938 in Wayne, Ind., he was the son for the late Hiram and Marie (Bennett) McBride.

Ron has lived in Lebanon for the past 30 years after moving from North Berwick. He graduated from Berwick High School In 1957 and after served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He later was employed as a Ship Fitter at Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard where he retired after many years. Upon his retirement he began work in at the Hussey School as a custodian in Berwick, where he yet enjoyed another retirement. Among other jobs he was a Sergeant for the Berwick Police Dept, Deputy Sheriff for the York County Sheriffs Office and served as a selectman for the Town of Berwick. He enjoyed wood working and working in his yard.

He is the widower of Martha McBride who passed in 2018

Survivors include his daughters, Anne McBride of Waterboro Maine, Ronna Gustin and her husband Douglass of Dover, N.H.; Tanje Burby and her husband Bruce of Sanford, Maine, Jennifer McBride-Kowalski of Northwood, N.H., Shirley Ducharme of Rochester, N.H. and Leslie McLaughlin of Florida, he has 20 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 31 great-great grandchildren.

SERVICES: There are no visitations hours

A memorial service will start promptly at 6 p.m. in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St, Rochester N.H. 04867

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.Edgerlyfh.com
Published in Fosters from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019
