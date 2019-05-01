MILTON - Ronald R. Fortier, 70, of Milton, N.H., went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 23, 1948 in Rochester, N.H., the ninth child of Lucien and Florence (Frechette) Fortier.



Ronnie is predeceased by his Mom and Dad, sister Jeannette LaPointe, brothers Richard, Martin and twin brother Donald Fortier.



He is survived by his sister Rachel and husband Martin Masse; sisters Lorraine Porelle of Somersworth, N.H., Lucille Hebert of Russell, Pa., Pauline Adams of Mantica, Calif.; his sisters-in-law Karen Fortier of Rochester, N.H., Dianne Fortier of Indianapolis, Ind., Valerie Fortier of Dover, N.H., and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his home providers of 29 years, Elizabeth and Jeffrey LeClair of Milton, N.H., and their extended families who loved him dearly as their "Uncle Ronnie."



Ronnie's legacy was "to love and be loved." He did, and he certainly was. His needs were simple--to have a place to call home, to go for rides, have a good meal (especially fried clams or a good dessert!), enjoy his music, read a good book, and to be with the people he loved and who loved being with him. He will be missed sorely by his companion and special friend, Jeff, as they were nearly inseparable over the last 30 years.



We greatly appreciate the caring and support from both the Seacoast Cancer Center in Dover, N.H., and Cornerstone VNA and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Fortier family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home. Published in Fosters from May 1 to May 4, 2019