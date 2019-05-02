MILTON - Ronald R. Fortier, 70, of Milton, N.H., went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 23, 1948 in Rochester, N.H., the ninth child of Lucien and Florence (Frechette) Fortier.



SERVICES: A time of visitation will take place at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H. from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, May 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish St Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10 a.m.



We greatly appreciate the caring and support from both the Seacoast Cancer Center in Dover, N.H., and Cornerstone VNA and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867.