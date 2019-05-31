|
DOVER - Ruel Thatcher "Thatch" Cadwell, 74, passed away at his home on Friday, August 24, 2018, with family by his side after a courageous two-year battle with lung cancer. Born in Detroit, Michigan on March 15, 1945, he was the son of Robert H. and Janet (Yule) Cadwell and was a longtime resident of Nottingham and Dover, N.H.
Thatcher was an Army U.S. veteran of the Vietnam War who served a tour in Vietnam from 1967-68 as a soil analyst with the Corps of Engineering.
Thatcher is remembered fondly by all who knew him. Always a jokester, he had a knack for making everyone laugh. He had a kind a heart and a giving spirit. Thatcher had a love for tinkering in his shop, building or fixing almost anything, and especially making boxes and tricky puzzles to solve. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Lulu and Murphy, who liked to watch him being tormented by squirrels eating his bird feed.
Survivors include his wife, Melinda Cadwell of Dover, N.H.; his children Jessica Perks and her husband Kevin, and their daughter Celia of Acton, Maine, Jeb Cadwell and his wife Janice of Los Angeles, Calif., Bonne Dunham and her husband Ben Dunham, and their children Damon, Mae and Sawyer of Montpelier, Vt., and Katherine Cutler and her husband Jeff and their daughters Madison and Emerson of Potomac, Md.; and his sister Janet C. Lippert and her husband Charles of Grand Rapids, Mich.
Published in Fosters from May 31 to June 3, 2019