H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
Russell Doane
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
ROCHESTER - Russell "Russ" Ward Doane, 70, of Rochester, New Hampshire, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his residence following a period of declining health, surrounded by his children. He was born to parents Homer and Martha (Ernie) Doane, on August 12, 1948, in Rochester New Hampshire.

Russell graduated from South Berwick High School and received a degree in Photography from McIntosh College. Russell made regular donations to New Hampshire Veterans and the American Legion.

Russell was a Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Russell is survived by his children, Tina Frost and fiancée Marc Lefebvre of Rochester, N.H., Stacey Doane-Bubarand husband John of Rochester, N.H., and Matthew Doane of Rochester, N.H.; sisters, Darlene Bean of Wakefield, N.H., and Brenda Leigh of Shakopee, Minnesota; grandchildren Heather Leigh and Joshua Cullen of Rochester, N.H., and Gavin Doane of Rochester, N.H.; great-grandchildren Jaxson and Isaiah; several nieces and nephews.

Russell is predeceased by his brother Barry Doane.

SERVICES: Friends may call Friday, March 29, at the H.J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with Funeral Services to follow in the Chapel. Burial will be in the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery immediately following services.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019
