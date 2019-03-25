|
|
EASTBROOK, Maine - Ruth Estabrooke, 98, of Eastbrook, Maine died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth, Maine. Ruth was born March 20, 1921 in South Berwick, the daughter of Helene and Ralph Oxner. Ruth remained an inhabitant of South Berwick most of her life, before moving to Eastbrook in recent years to be closer to her remaining family.
Ruth graduated from Berwick Academy and MacIntosh College. During WWll, Ruth traveled by train to San Francisco to marry the love of her life, Gordon Estabrooke. She was employed as a bookkeeper for the Town of South Berwick and Berwick Academy.
Members of her family include a daughter, Sandra Mosher, of Eastbrook, grandchildren Kelly Ross and spouse Brandy Pelkey of Brewer, Zachary Mosher of Eastbrook, and Jennifer and David Peck of Harrison, and daughter-in-law Cheryl Estabrooke of Berwick. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Gordon and sons Clayton and Ronald, siblings Bud, Clyde, Arnold, Eleanor, and Hazel.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to call at The McIntire McCooey Funeral Home, 301 Main Street South Berwick, Maine from 9:30 to 10:30 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in South Berwick. Burial will be in the family lot in New Town Cemetery in Rollinsford, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish are invited to make memorial donations to the South Berwick Public Library.
Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019