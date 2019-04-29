Home

R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Samuel Gray
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
Samuel "Sammy" Gray


DOVER, N.H. - Samuel "Sammy" Gray was born in Rochester, N.H., November 6, 1958. He died accidentally in Dover Thursday, April 11, 2019.

He was the son of Rita King Gray and William Gray.

Sammy was well known in Dover where he was seen almost daily riding his tricycle, usually with his friend, Billy. He liked crossword puzzles.

Sammy is survived by his sister Joyce and Richard Carey, his brothers Arnold Gray and Bonnie Watson, Calvin Gray, Glenn Gray, Brian and Frankie Gray, Gary and Tabitha Gray, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew.

He was predeceased by his father and brother Albert.

SERVICES: Services will be officiated by Pastor Al Weeden at Edgerly Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at noon.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019
