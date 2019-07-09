|
RANGELEY, Maine - Sharon "Sherry" (Knights) Connally, 67, died in a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon July 2, 2019, in Rangeley, Maine.
Page One: Sherry entered this world on April 3, 1952, in Rochester, N.H., to parents Frank (predeceased) and Beverley Knights. Sherry is married to Gary Ouellette of Olympia Wash. Next of kin: Brother Larry Knights (wife Jan), Daughter Lara Houle (husband Denis with two grandkids Camryn and Brayden; Son Luke Tarby (wife Alissa with two grandkids Caden and Larkin; Stepdaughter Leah Bookter (husband Andy and grandson Alder); and many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and innumerable friends, all of whom are set to miss her dearly every day.
Page Two: Sherry graduated from Spaulding High School in Rochester N.H. in 1970 as valedictorian. She proved her mettle as a true scholar when she graduated summa cum laude from The University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Her intellectual pursuits continued unabated as she earned her Master of Education degree from the University of Maine, in 1993. Sherry's personal pursuit as a scholar, and professional dedication as a constantly evolving student of life, hit its pinnacle when she earned her degree as a Doctor of Education (EdD) from the University of Phoenix, in 2010. Her lifetime in the education profession ensued as she began her career as a Junior High teacher in Exeter, N.H. After nine years she moved to Rangeley, Maine, where Sherry exerted her talent as a highly qualified educator for the bulk of her career, 24 years as a middle school teacher and a high school AP English instructor, and six years as Rangeley Lakes Regional School's Principal before she officially retired from teaching.
Page Three: She shared her love of the arts with Rangeley as a director, an actor, and a producer of plays and a variety of shows; however, there was no character she brought to the stage that was more colorful, gregarious, or indefinable as her own true self. Sherry was an indefatigable promoter and friend of the arts. Sherry's love of Rangeley, the students, teachers, the people, some becoming lifelong friends filled her heart with overwhelming joy, gratitude and respect. She loved living in Rangeley Maine.
Page Four: Sherry (in Rangeley) and Gary (in Olympia) met on FaceBook in 2010. Three years later after multiple trips from shore to shore, each taking a turn to visit the other Sherry moved to Olympia to live, married Gary, and started a West Coast career in education as Principal at Tenino Washington Middle School known as "The Knights" then onto the Tenino High School as their Blended Learning Teacher where she was planning on working just one more year then retiring for the second time when tragedy struck and took her away from all of us.
Page Five: In the great hereafter may there be a piano to play, a TJ Maxx to invade, mountains to ski, yard sales to rummage, antiques to acquire, infinite books to read, flowers to photograph, scrabble games to play, and room enough for all of us to visit with our much-beloved Sherry when we meet again.
SERVICES: Public Memorial Services for Sherry will be held at the Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Mendolia Road, Rangeley on Wednesday, July 10 at 1 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at the Country Club Inn, 56 Country Club Road, Rangeley. All are welcome. In Washington, a Celebration of Life for Sherry will be held at the Tenino High School auditorium the week of Sept. 8 for all who came to love her on the west coast. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be considered to the Sharon Knights Connally Scholarship Fund, c/o Franklin Savings Bank, PO Box 650, Rangeley, ME 04970-0650.
Memories, condolences, and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall as well as a life tribute video at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.
Published in Fosters from July 9 to July 12, 2019