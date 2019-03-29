Home

Sharon Cheney
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
New Town Cemetery
Rollinsford, NH
Sharon Meserve Cheney


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Meserve Cheney Obituary
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Sharon Meserve Cheney, 59, of South Berwick, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital following a long and hard battle with COPD. She was born in Dover December 11, 1959 the daughter of Richard and Rita (Roy) Meserve.

For many years, Sharon had worked for Davidson Rubber as a lab technician.

Members of her family include her two sons, Jonathan Cheney of Dover and Dylan Cheney of South Berwick; her sister, Diane Lavigne of South Berwick; three brothers, Michael Meserve and his wife, Lilia of Oak Harbor, Wash., Peter Meserve of Milton and Paul Stickles and his companion, Meghan Starr of Rollinsford; her companion and love of her life, Ed Dorr of Somersworth; her best friend, Judy Lincoln of South Berwick; and her dog, Ruby.

She was predeceased by her parents and step father, Richard Meserve, Rita Meserve Stickles and Lawrence Stickles.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1 p.m., at New Town Cemetery, Rollinsford. Relatives and friends are invited.

If desired, memorials in her name may be made to the s of the Northeast, 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019
