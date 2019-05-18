|
MILTON - Sherman N. "Bump" Douglass, 93, passed on Thursday, May 16, 2019 peacefully at home after a period of failing health. He was born in Gloucester, Mass, the son of the late John C. Douglass and Lucy A. (Walen) Douglass.
He retired from Friendly's Ice Cream Corporation as supervisor of accounting at the Wilbraham, Mass., and Troy, Ohio locations. He was a veteran of World War II and obtained the rank of Sergeant in the US Army Air Force. He was a member of The Community Church of Milton.
Members of his family include his late wife of 64 years, Jacquelyn Douglass; daughter Deborah and son in-law Edward Horton of Milton; granddaughters, Monique Griffin and husband Ryan of Amesbury, Mass., Noelle McCusker and husband John of Wilmington, Mass.; great-granddaughters Summer and Skylar Griffin; great-grandson RJ of Amesbury, Mass., and Porter of Wilmington, Mass.; one sister Gillian Robinson of Beverly, Mass.; sister in-law Barbara Douglass of Gloucester, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews and their extended families. He was predeceased by his brother Jack Douglass of Gloucester, Mass.
Bump immensely enjoyed his many years on Milton Three Ponds, which offered him time with his family, who he loved very much.
SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. Private burial services will be held at a later date at Mt Pleasant Cemetery, East Gloucester, Mass.
A special thank you to Cornerstone VNA and Hospice, all his personal caregivers, and Milton N.H. Fire Department for all their helpful support. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone VNA and Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867.
Arrangements are under the care of R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from May 18 to May 21, 2019