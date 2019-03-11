|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Shirla Mae (Nelson) Nelson, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Rosewood Manor in Gonic, N.H..
Born May 22, 1943 in Rochester, N.H. the daughter of the late William F. and Elsie (Norman) Nelson.
She grew up in Strafford and graduated Austin-Cate Academy in 1962. She was married to Edward Nelson for 51 years and lived in Rochester. Mrs. Nelson worked at Clarostat in Dover and for over two decades worked at Colby Footwear in Gonic.
Shirla enjoyed many hobbies and pastimes including knitting, crocheting, reading murder mysteries and baking wonderful desserts. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
The widow of Edward Nelson she is survived by son, Eric and wife Debbie Nelson, Laconia, N.H.; daughter, Lisa and husband Bob Griffin, Rochester, N.H.; four grandchildren, Jacob and Zachery Nelson, Ashley and Matthew Griffin; two brothers, Richard Nelson, Strafford, N.H. Bruce Nelson, Barrington, N.H.; sister, Dorothy Giguere, Lebanon, Maine. She was preceded in death by her brother William and her sister, Debra Tridenti.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.
The funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Wayne Nelson officiating,
Burial will be in Caverly Cemetery, Strafford, N.H. in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosewood Manor, Activity Fund, 2 Church St,, Gonic, NH 03839.
