DOVER - Shirley U. Klare, 97, formally of Rogers Street, died at the Residence at Silver Square in Dover, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born November 18, 1921 in Lawrence, Mass.; the daughter of James and Anne (Redmond), Upham.
Shirley is survived by her two children, Kristine Klare of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Karl Klare of Dover, N.H.; three grandchildren, Rebecca (Gregoire) Zerquera, Christian Klare and Emily Klare; and great-grandson Sergio Vladimir Zerquera.
She was predeceased by her husband Walter C. Klare USMC, (RET) in 2016.
Shirley graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1935 and Dover High School class of 1939. She continued her education at the Perry Normal School in Boston, Mass. In 1941 Shirley started her career in a one room school house located on Back River Road in Dover, N.H. teaching grades 1 through 6. Shirley met and married Walter C. Klare in 1946 and shortly thereafter began and raised their family. Shirley continued to teach and taught in nearly every brick school house located throughout Dover, N.H. Because Shirley's husband was a Marine it required a lot of moving and wherever they ended up she always managed to find a teaching position. In between all of that this amazing woman managed to further her education by obtaining her degree from Boston State College, Mass., in 1977. Her final teaching assignment before she retired, 1983, was at the Garrison Elementary School in Dover, N.H.
This wonderful woman had such a beautiful gift to make everyone feel so special. She will be missed.
SERVICES: At Shirley's request a family gathering will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover, N.H.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff and community at The Residence at Silver Square, Abundant Care at Mast Landing, Dover, N.H. and Susan Allard for their compassionate care.
Memorial donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the Children's Home of Dover, 207 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820. Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from July 2 to July 5, 2019