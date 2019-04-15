|
|
IPSWICH, Mass. - Stewart Rudnicki, 45, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home in Ipswich, Mass. from injuries sustained from an accident.
Stewart is survived by his wife, Katrina Schulberg Rudnicki, and children, Owen and Arya Rudnicki, of Ipswich, Mass.; parents, Paul and Karen Rudnicki, of Rochester, N.H.; sister and brother-in-law, Kate and Jonathan Hill, of Dover, N.H.; and parents-in-law, Rick and Patricia Schulberg, of Salem, Ore. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law Greg Schulberg of Pendleton, Ore.; Jeff Schulberg of Honolulu, Hawaii; and Chris Schulberg of Salem, Ore.
Extended obituary and details for the Celebration of Life Service may be found at www.whittier-porter.com
Published in Fosters from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019