|
|
ROCHESTER - Susan Marion (Comerford) Kosmo, 77, of Rochester, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Dover. She was born in Claremont, N.H., on April 13, 1942, daughter of Edward V. and Grace E. (Farley) Comerford. She graduated from Walpole High School in 1960 and attended Butera School of Art in Boston.
She lived most of her life in Westmoreland and enjoyed the rural countryside and the beauty of the landscape. Like her father, who served as Cheshire County Agricultural Agent, she was a prolific gardener and revered the country lifestyle. She was also an excellent cook and always involved in creative endeavors. The scope of her artistic side included carving wooden birds, hooking rugs, making beaded jewelry, painting, and anything that celebrated nature. She often sold her creations to lucky customers.
She was a feisty and vehement supporter of women' rights and any cause supporting the protection of the environment. Dissatisfied with bi-partisan politics, she regularly rallied to support the ACLU, and was always willing to challenge a differing viewpoint.
Before retiring, her work was devoted to helping others. She supervised an Alzheimer's respite program at Home Health Care and Community Services in Keene and cared for many as a licensed nursing assistant at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
She will be missed as she touched many lives in her quiet and humorous way. Survivors include her daughters, Andrea L. Kosmo and her husband, Robert Keane, of San Mateo, Calif., Audrey Elkinson and her husband, Brian, of Barrington, N.H.; two brothers, Edward "Pete" Comerford Jr. and his wife, Mary Jane, and Richard Comerford and his wife, Sharon, both of Keene; two sisters, Sally McGraw of Walpole, Nancy Krochmal and her husband, John, of Alstead; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Following cremation, family and friends will have a private gathering to honor her spirit and celebrate her life. Special thanks to all who provided care for her at the Seacoast Cancer Center, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, Kirkwood Corners, and Dover Center.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019