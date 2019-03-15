|
LEBANON, Maine - Sylvia Ann Deeds, 63, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy. Born February 3, 1956 in Rochester, N.H., she was a long time resident of Lebanon, Maine and 1975 Noble graduate.
After 20 years of Naval travel around the world, they retired in Lebanon.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years David; children Daniel and Sarah; and grandchild Heather; brother Brian; and sister Karen. She is predeceased by her sister Gina, and her parents Phil and Betty Carpenter.
SERVICES: Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m., April 13, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 23 Main St., East Rochester, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019