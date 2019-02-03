|
DURHAM – Teresa A. Muzzey, 63, of Briggs Way died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at Harmony Homes By the Bay surrounded by family. She previously resided in Wentworth, N.H.
Born June 23, 1955 in Manchester, N.H., she was the daughter of Frank and Lucille (Muenier) Godek.
Teresa was a beloved special education teacher who dedicated her life to helping others. Her warm, fun, and compassionate nature reached countless people and animals.
Survivors include her three daughters, Stephanie Johnson and her husband Eric of Redmond, Wash., Samantha Hosking and her husband Keith of Holderness, N.H. and Sarah Morazzini and her husband Russ of Eliot, Maine; two grandchildren, Paige Johnson and Riley Johnson; and a brother Frank Godek of Boston, Mass.
The family would like to thank Harmony Homes By the Bay for the exceptional care they provided to their mother.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087.
