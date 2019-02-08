|
LEBANON, Maine - Terrance A. Moody "Terry", son of Theodore Moody and Ruth Golden Moody, was born on March 9, 1947 in Rochester, New Hampshire. He passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019 at Palm Bay Medical Hospital. Terry resided in Lebanon Maine and Palm Bay Florida.
He was a graduate of Nute High School and following he proudly served in the U.S. Army. While acting as a supervisor at Davidson Rubber he also took college courses at University of New Hampshire.
In "retirement", he enjoyed socializing with friends, spending time with family, and working on projects. He really enjoyed helping people; he was a problem-solver who often took on difficult projects to help family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan Moody; his children Terry Moody, Jr., Tausha Moody with husband Vincent, and David Moody with wife Alison; his 12 brothers and sisters; many nieces, nephews, and friends. His grandchildren, Izabella and Antonia, held a special place in his heart. He loved to spend quality time with them such as, taking them bowling and out for ice-cream.
SERVICES: A service for Terry will be scheduled in the spring.
