SANBORNVILLE, N.H. - Terri Crowley Lizotte, 49, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with her family members by her side.
She was born in Dover, N.H. on June 7, 1969. She attended Rochester Schools. Terri was employed at Portsmouth Regional Hospital for several years until she took ill. She loved cooking and baking for her family and friends at work. She loved Chinese food and loved her flowers and gardening. Spending time at her pool and with family at Pine River Pond in Wakefield is where you would find her on her days off. She and John loved to travel to Mexico, Aruba and many other places in the Caribbean. She and her fiancee' John loved going for rides on back roads and checking out all the wildlife.
She is survived by her mother and best friend, Carol Crowley, Gonic, N.H.; her fiancee' of many years John Christie and his daughter, Amanda and son-in-law Christopher Wright and their six children of Ossipee, N.H.; two brothers, Sam and wife Lisa Crowley of Dover, N.H., Frank Crowley and fiancee' Kim Burnet of Rochester, N.H. Terri has special nieces and nephews, Justin Crowley, Joshua Crowley, Heather Middaugh, Kelsey Crowley and Krystal Crowley, special aunt, Diane Glover of Franklin, N.H.; special aunt and uncle, Linda and David Cropper of Livingston, Texas and many cousins. She was predeceased by her father Edward Crowley of Gonic, N.H. in November of 2017.
We would like to especially thank the wonderful staff at Portsmouth Regional Hospital Oncology Dept., second floor, for their outstanding care and treatment she received from everyone who took care of her. They were all wonderful people, also her work family on the 3rd floor and we can't express our gratitude enough.
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019