|
|
NEW DURHAM - Theodore M. Losee, 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 in his home in New Durham, N.H. from cancer.
Ted was born in Rhinebeck, N.Y. on April 14, 1957 to Ashleigh M. and Ruth Losee, and grew up in Clinton Hollow, N.Y. He spent his early life as a logger, then served as a custodian in New Hampshire, from which he retired after 20 years. He was a hard worker and an avid outdoorsman who loved to spend his time hunting and fishing with friends and family. Ted was a big-hearted friend, a proud father, and a caring "Grampy."
He is survived by his children, Abigail Batchelder and Timothy Losee, and his granddaughters, Samantha and Madison Batchelder.
A gathering at the Pleasant Plains Cemetery in Dutchess County, NY will take place in the Spring of 2019 to celebrate his life.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2019