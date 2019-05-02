|
|
ROCHESTER - Theodore W. Blair Sr., 98, of Rochester, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born October 4, 1920 to Arthur and Della Rose (True) Blair in Cold Ridge, Neb.
Ted joined the U.S. Coast Guard on February 3, 1942 and was honorably discharged as a Seaman First Class on September 13, 1945. While Stationed in Portsmouth, N.H., he met Helen Lathrop who he later married on April 10, 1943 and went on the have three children.
Ted worked at Davidson Rubber until he retired in 1984. Ted enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Ted enjoyed woodworking, gardening and going to the dog track in Seabrook, N.H. and Belmont, N.H.
Ted is survived by his son Thomas Blair and wife Linda of Sonora, Calif.; brother Jim Blair of Ree Heights, S.D.; grandchildren Lynda Kinkaid of South Berwick, Maine, Jeffery Hall and wife Aneta of Dublin, Calif., Andrew Hall and wife Alexander of Rochester, N.H., Robert Hall and wife Christine of Rochester, N.H., Shane Sawyer and wife Stephanie of Farmington, N.H., Traci O'donnell and husband Patrick of Rochester, N.H., Theodore W. Blair III and wife Jodi of Rochester, N.H.; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Ted is predeceased by his wife Helen Blair, son Theodore W. Blair Jr., daughter Valerie Sawyer, sisters Millie Montgomery, Velma Hupp, Beryl Gill, and Margie Blair, brothers Bill Blair, Jack Blair and Dave Blair.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Saturday, at 2 p.m. with visitation to be held one hour prior in the Chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.
Published in Fosters from May 2 to May 5, 2019