BARRINGTON - Theresa F. Landers, 88, died Friday, February 1, 2019 at Dover Center for Health after a long period of failing health. Born November 7, 1930 in Berlin, N.H. she was the daughter of Joseph Bourbeau and Marie Tanguay Duguay.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School and after graduation worked as a bookkeeper.
Theresa married Maurice Landers in 1954 then moved to Portsmouth, N.H., where their three sons were born; later moving to Barrington to raise the family.
Theresa is survived by her sons, Steven Landers and wife Amy, David Landers and wife Michelle, Thomas Landers and wife Mary Ellen, also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Theresa was predeceased by her parents, her husband Maurice W. Landers Jr. and five sisters.
The family wishes to thank Dover Center for Health & Rehabilitation for over five years of compassionate care given to Theresa.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call from 3-5 p.m., with a funeral service at 5 p.m., on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd., Rt 4, Lee, N.H., with Deacon Robert Gagnon officiating. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019