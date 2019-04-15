|
|
PORTSMOUTH – Thomas S. Duffy, Jr., 71, of Portsmouth, died peacefully, Friday, April 12, 2019.
Tom lived in Portsmouth for many years.
He was predeceased by a son, Christopher and a brother, Dick.
He is survived by five siblings, Pat Decoteau, Sue Greenbaum, John Duffy, Brendan Duffy, and Megan Duffy Knight. He will also be missed by several special in-laws, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: In keeping with his Baha'i faith, Tom's life will be celebrated with a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Green Acre, 61 Green Acre Drive, Eliot, ME 03903 or to the .
Published in Fosters from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019