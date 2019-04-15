Home

Thomas Duffy
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Harmony Grove Cemetery
Portsmouth, NH
Thomas S. Duffy Jr. Obituary
PORTSMOUTH – Thomas S. Duffy, Jr., 71, of Portsmouth, died peacefully, Friday, April 12, 2019.

Tom lived in Portsmouth for many years.

He was predeceased by a son, Christopher and a brother, Dick.

He is survived by five siblings, Pat Decoteau, Sue Greenbaum, John Duffy, Brendan Duffy, and Megan Duffy Knight. He will also be missed by several special in-laws, nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: In keeping with his Baha'i faith, Tom's life will be celebrated with a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Green Acre, 61 Green Acre Drive, Eliot, ME 03903 or to the .

For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019
