DOVER, N.H. - Trevar Delisle died suddenly on Thursday, April 25, shortly after his 23rd birthday, ending his battle with addiction. He was a charismatic young man with an easy smile and a huge heart.



Born to Stephanie (Bertrand) Nichols and Jason Delisle on April 3, 1996, Trevar captivated everyone he met with his silliness and his quick, mischievous smile. His 12 year old sister, Kayleigh, has "lost her best friend in the world."



"He talked about his sister all the time," said his friends at the SOS Recovery Community Center. "He wanted to get better for her. He always had a smile for everyone, and he was such a good kid."



Trevar will be remembered as a standout player for Oyster River Hockey and the Seacoast Spartans. From the time he could walk, he played hockey with whatever he could, whenever he could, and his friends and family loved to play with him. "We used to play hockey in the hallway outside our apartment," his stepfather, Derek Nichols, recalls. Trevar's love of hockey inspired his brothers Logan and Brody to follow in his footsteps.



Trevar is survived by his mother and stepfather Stephanie and Derek Nichols; his father and stepmother Jason and Tanya Delisle; siblings Kayleigh, Brody, Logan, Ashton, and Nicole; grandparents Patti Kretschmar and Sharon St Pierre; aunts Jen Bertrand and Jen Terzol; and the countless others he touched in his short life.



SERVICES: Calling hours Monday, April 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. and a funeral service Tuesday at 10 a.m. both held at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave. Dover, N.H.



