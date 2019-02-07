|
|
ROCHESTER - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Virginia "Ginnie" M. Stillwagon, our loving and devoted mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Monday, February 4, 2019. Ginnie, 79, of Rochester Hill Road died at home with her family by her side. She was born on November 1, 1939 in Ipswich, Massachusetts; daughter of Orville P. and Ruth (Day) Grant.
Ginnie is a graduate of Ipswich High School. She received her LPN from the Beverly Hospital School of Nursing. She married the love of her life in 1959 and moved to N.H. where they raised their family. Ginnie returned to school to obtain her RN degree in 1978. She went to work for Wentworth Douglass Hospital, where she enjoyed a wonderful career until her retirement in 2001 to become a fulltime grandmother.
Ginnie loved a good true crime story, gardening, Dancing with the Stars and Friday lunches with the ladies, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Tara McAllister, and her husband Ben of Dover, N.H., and her daughter, Traci Chauvey, and her husband Ed of Nottingham, N.H.; her sister Madeline Howard; her twin brother Ralph Grant, and brother Colby Grant; and her five grandchildren: Evan, Ava, Riley, Sydney, and Morgan.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and Charles, her loving husband of 56 years.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Parish of the Assumption at St. Mary's Parish, Corner of 3rd and Chestnut St., Dover, NH 03820 with Father Agapit Jean, officiating.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's name to the . To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019