|
|
DOVER - William (Bill) Coneys, 55, of 17 Ivans Lane died suddenly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Lago Vista, Texas, surrounded by some of his closest friends.
Bill was born Aug. 30, 1963 in Wilmington, Del., the son of Thomas A. Coneys of Venice, Fla. and Janice (Derickson) Coneys of Wilmington, Del. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Melissa (Chasse) Coneys and daughters Allie and Ashley Coneys all of Dover, his father Thomas Coneys and wife Shirley (Kirk) Coneys of Venice, Fla., brother Steve Coneys and wife Ruth of Bow, brother Thomas Coneys and wife Joann of Rindge, brother Jeff Kirk of Sarasota, Fla., mother-in-law Gail Chasse of Somersworth, father-in-law Gilbert Chasse and wife Vi of Somersworth, sister-in-law Celeste Favolise and Tommy Jedrey of Wilmington, N.C., brother-in-law Michael Chasse of Farmington, sister-in-law Aimee Edmonds of Dover, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his mother Janice Coneys and brother Michael Kirk.
Bill was self-made and his strong work ethic and selfless personality were shaped by his love of providing for others, especially his family. He would give the shirt off of his back to anyone in need. He proudly attended the University of Central Florida and was a firm believer that they should have won the game against Duke a couple of weeks ago. Bill was the owner of New Hampshire Coffee Roasting Company, a company he took over for his late brother, Michael, that since became a passion for him. For over 20 years, he put his heart and soul into building the business alongside his family and coworkers that he greatly respected.
Bill was a friend to everyone he met and enjoyed spending time with those he loved, especially while out on the golf course, at the family house on Seymour Lake in Vermont where he manned the grill, or simply on his deck by the fire pit with a Stoneface IPA in hand. He had many passions in life, from boating to snowmobiling to watching the Patriots dynasty unfold, but his greatest love was sitting in the bleachers of his daughters' basketball games with Melissa throughout the years. Bill will forever be remembered for his story telling, incredible generosity and his love for life.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to John Flynn, Dennis Coffey and Bill's other friends that were also in Texas, for taking care of him and bringing him home and to Stephanie Carberry, Mary Wilson and Meaghan Flynn for their unselfish devotion and assistance in the family's time of need.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends of Bill are invited to call Wednesday, April 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Mary Church, 25 Chestnut Street, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to The at
Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019