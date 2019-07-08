Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
William Carroll
William G. Carroll

William G. Carroll Obituary
EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. – William G. Carroll, 92, a long-time resident of Dover, N.H., died Tuesday July 2, 2019 at his home peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Dover Jan. 31, 1927 the son of John and Bessie (Lewis) Carroll.

Bill, or "Red" was a jack of all trades with a sense of humor that was undeniable. He enjoyed being able to work numerous jobs and had fond memories of them all. From plowing for the state of New Hampshire, to being a call man for the Dover Fire Department, and ending his work career at Kidder Press, Bill was able to find enjoyment in each job he did. Bill loved animals and was an avid WWE wrestling fan and never missed his Monday Night Raw. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be missed dearly.

Members of his family include his wife of 63 years, Doris (Martineau) Carroll of Dover, N.H.; his children: William F. Carroll of Winter Park, Fla., Brian Carroll of Rochester, N.H. and Bonnie Carroll of Springfield, Mass.; four grandchildren, Amber Kowalcyzk, Brittany Hester, Ryan Hester, and Sylvia Boyd; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Danny Carroll who died in 2017, and his five siblings.

SERVICES: A time of visiting will be will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the funeral at 12 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. Burial will follow in the family lot in St. Charles Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the East Brookfield Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 356, East Brookfield, MA 01515

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from July 8 to July 11, 2019
