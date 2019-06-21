Home

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
Wilma P. Charity Obituary
NEWMARKET - Wilma P. Charity, 83, of Lincoln Avenue, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born June 26, 1935 in Louisville, N.Y., she was the daughter of Vernon E. and Elizabeth (Losey) LaShomb.

Wilma was a member of St. Mary Church in Newmarket and a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed spending time with family and watching the family sporting events, she also enjoyed Bingo, going to yard sales, and eating out with Bruce

Wilma was predeceased by her son, David B. Charity and grandson, Derek Johnson.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Bruce Charity of Newmarket; her son, Thomas Charity and his wife Pamela of Newmarket; her three daughters, Robin Jabre and her husband John of Wells, Maine, Tammy Lang and her husband Alaric of Winter Haven, Fla., and Gail Johnson and her husband Rick of Rochester; five grandchildren, Michael, Stacey, Rachel, Kim, and Amanda; several great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 24, from 4-6 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd. (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H. A prayer service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from June 21 to June 24, 2019
