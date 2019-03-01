BERWICK, Maine - Yvette A. (Morin) Donahue, 85, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Avita of Wells. Born November 28, 1933, Brunswick, Maine; she was the daughter of Joseph B. and Bernadette (Lebel) Morin.



She was employed by Care Pharmacy in Somersworth, N.H.; Purdy Funeral Service in Dover; U.S. Naval Air Station in Brunswick and VA Hospital in N.Y.



She enjoyed volunteering at the Somersworth Food Pantry, Table of Plenty and for her church.



The widow of Joseph J. Donahue who died in 2000, she is survived by two sons, Jonathan J. Donahue of Arlington, Mass., Stephen J. Donahue (Celeste Sonnier) of Elgin, Ill.; two daughters, Margaret A. Burke (Dennis) of Rollinsford, N.H. and Kathleen M. Donahue (John Peterson) of Buffalo, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Seamus A. Burke of Rollinsford, N.H. and Bridget (Burke) Harton (Jeffrey) of Dover, N.H.; two great-grandchildren, Finn and Maeve; a brother-in-law, Stephen J. Donahue (Ann) of N.J., Arthur Martel of Mass.; sister-in-law, Nancy Donahue of N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by three sisters, Jeanne Caouette, Claire Parker, and Madeleine M. Martel and a brother, Roland Morin.



SERVICES: Friends and Family may call from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at our Lady of the Angels Church, Agamenticus Road, South Berwick with the Father Antonydass Pichaimuthu, HGN officiating. A spring burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery.



Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made in Yvette's name to Avita of Wells. A special thank you to the staff of Avita of Wells for the wonderful care she received while there.