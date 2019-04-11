|
DOVER - Yvonne G. Ahern, 89, of Dover, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Ann Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a courageous battle against pulmonary fibrosis. She was born April 2, 1930 in Lawrence, Massachusetts the daughter of Victor and Alice (Demeulemester) Staelens.
She graduated from Burdette College in 1949 with a degree in Business. She met her husband Dan working at National Aniline Division of Allied Chemical in Boston. They were married 45years.
She enjoyed being a secretary and office manager.
Yvonne has lived in Dover/Somersworth for 20 years moving from the Hampstead/Atkinson area.
Yvonne enjoyed going to the Casino, being active with the Dover Senior Group, traveling, singing in choir, volunteering at Bingo, and a devoted Red Sox Fan. Her family, friends and faith meant everything to her.
Thank you to her great friends, care at St. Ann's and Cornerstone Hospice who took great care of her.
Members of her family include two daughters, Karen Ahern of Rochester and Kathleen Rosselli and her husband, Frank of Rollinsford; four grandchildren, Nicholas Harms and his wife, Emily, Ryanne Harms and friend, Josh David Cramoy, Robert Rosselli and Anthony Rosselli; great-grandson, Killian Harms; cousin, Susan Strip; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A time of visiting will be Friday, April 10, 2019, from 9-11 a.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m., at St Ignatius of Loyola Holy Trinity Church, 404 High St., Somersworth. Burial will be at a later date.
Family flowers only and those who wish are invited to make memorials in her name to Catholic Charities. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019