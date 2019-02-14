Brenda Kay Fields, 64, of Midway, Florida passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Specialty Select Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida. Visitation will be from 2:00- 6:00 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Reed & Hall Mortuary located at 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Peter AME Church, 874 Peters Road, Midway, FL 32343.
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-5700
Published in Gadsden County Times on Feb. 14, 2019