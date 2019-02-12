Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Armstead. View Sign

Deacon David Armstead 87 years old of Panama City, Florida died on January 13, 2019 in Kissimmee, Florida. The service will be at 12:00 noon CST, January 26, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church; 717 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Panama City, Florida.

He is survived by four daughters, Linda Clayton (Javon) of Orlando, Florida, Delia Jones (Keith) of Carrollton, Texas, Brenda Prickett (Terrance) of Panama City, Florida, Yolanda Lemon (RaSheed) of Washington, D.C., two sons Fredrick Dale Armstead (Kim) of Panama City Florida, David Armstead Jr. (Maria) of Panama City, Florida, 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by two sisters Thelma Armstead Wills and Delia Armstead DuPont both of Quincy, Florida, one step sister, Earnestine Young (Lesley) of Havana Florida, one brother, Jessie Williams of Midway, Florida one aunt, Martha Armstead of Quincy, Florida, two nephews Stanley DuPont (Sandra) of Havana, Florida, Timothy Harrison of Quincy, Florida, five nieces, Cynthia Hagins, Carolyn Cox Green (Jerome) of Quincy, Florida, Rena Bryant of Queens Village New York, Valerie DuPont of Tallahassee, Florida Jackie DuPont of West Palm Beach and a host of sorrowing nieces, nephews, family and friends.



