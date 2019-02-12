Robert Lee Dennis, 87 of Quincy, died on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in Gainesville. The service will be 11 AM Saturday, January 26, 2019 at St. Hebron AME Church in Quincy, with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Dennis.
Robert is survived by his wife, Alice Marie Zanders-Dennis; children, Linda Dennis-Thomas (LaMarcus), Latasha Dennis Card, Tyrone Dennis (Wytonia), Barbara Sailor, Fredia Houston and Don Houston; siblings, Ollie Mae Turner, Dianne Robertson and Primus Dennis; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy is in charge of the arrangements.
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Published in Gadsden County Times on Jan. 24, 2019