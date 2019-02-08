|
|
|
Betty J. (Conklin) Weidow, 70, of Philipsburg and formerly of West Decatur and Warren, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at her residence.
She was born July 12, 1948 in West Decatur, a daughter of the late Clarence M. "Brownie" and Alta M. (English) Conklin.
She is survived by a son, Cory L. A. Weidow and his wife, Betty J. of Fargo, N.D.
There will be no public visitation. Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2019
