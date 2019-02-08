Home

Betty J. (Conklin) Weidow


1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Betty J. (Conklin) Weidow Obituary
Betty J. (Conklin) Weidow, 70, of Philipsburg and formerly of West Decatur and Warren, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at her residence.

She was born July 12, 1948 in West Decatur, a daughter of the late Clarence M. "Brownie" and Alta M. (English) Conklin.

She is survived by a son, Cory L. A. Weidow and his wife, Betty J. of Fargo, N.D.

There will be no public visitation. Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2019
