Boyd Robert Johnston, 61, of Clearfield died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital.



Born Dec. 13, 1957 in Clearfield, he was the son of Boyd E. and Kathleen L. (Campbell) Johnston.



Mr. Johnston was most recently employed by the Glen-Gery Brick Corp. as a kiln operator. He formerly had worked for K-Mart Corp., Fullington Bus Co. and Lezzer Lumber.



He was a 1975 graduate of Curwensville Area High School and a member of the United Steel Workers Union.



On Aug. 10, 1991 in Clearfield, he wed the former Sheila Kay Reasinger, who survives along with his parents of Curwensville; four siblings, Randy Johnston and his wife, Cheryl of Rockton, Jill Wasilko and her husband, Nick of Chester Hill, Ryan Johnston and his wife, Mandy and Sheree Hunt and her husband, Earl Jr., both of Curwensville; and numerous nieces and nephews



At the request of Mr. Johnston, there will be no public visitation, and funeral services will be conducted at a later date.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.