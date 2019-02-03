|
Edna Maxine Burge, 88, of Morrisdale died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Altoona.
Born March 17, 1930 in Morrisdale, she was a daughter of the late Howard Lawrence and Orpha Mae (Smeal) Albert.
On July 5, 1946 in Elkton, Md., she married James Winfield Burge, who survives along with her daughters, Mary Rachelle "Shelly" Broderick and her husband, Thomas J. of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Patricia Ann McKnight and her husband, Curtis F. of Morrisdale.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the funeral home with her son-in-law, Pastor Thomas J. Broderick, officiating.
Mrs. Burge will be laid to rest at the Summit Hill Cemetery, Morrisdale.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2019
