Erin N. Vaux, 38, of Philipsburg died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at the residence of her two sisters, Amanda and Kellie Vaux, in Chester Hill.
She was born Aug. 6, 1980, in Philipsburg, a daughter of Ronald G. and Sheree L. (Jones) Vaux.
There will be no public visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
