Florence I. Dufour, 89, of Houtzdale and a guest of Windy Hill Village of the Presbyterian Senior Living, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
Born Nov. 18, 1929 in Sanborn rural Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Bertha (Goss) Jarrett.
Along with her husband, Thomas Dufour, she is survived by a son, Donald Eckberg of Philipsburg and three daughters, Diane (Lee) Hockenberry of State College, Barbara (David) Brown of Philipsburg and Joan (James) Ricotta of Morrisdale.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, with the Rev. Robert Ford officiating.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Sanborn Cemetery.
