1957 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gail E. Maines, 61, of Grassflat went to be with the Lord while surrounded by her loving family Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.



Born Sept. 20, 1957 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert E. and Ethel M (Coble) Stone.



Along with her husband, Gary A. Maines, she is survived by her three sons, Jonathan Stone and his wife, Jill of Winburne; Donald Stone and his wife, Lori of James Creek; and Brian Stone and his wife, Anne of West Decatur.



Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday at the Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse.



A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., following the viewing at the church, with the Rev. Dr. Earl R. Shawley officiating.



Mrs. Maines will be laid to rest in Messiah Baptist Cemetery, Lanse.



Johnson Funeral Home, Grassflat, is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019