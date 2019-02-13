|
Harry James Slabon, 60, of Osceola Mills died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at the James E. VanZandt VA Medical Center in Altoona.
Born July 23, 1958 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late John L. Slabon Sr. and Ameila (Wasinchism) Slabon.
At Harry's request, there will be no funeral service or viewing. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC is in charge of the arrangements.
