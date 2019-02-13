|
Helen D. Williams, 83, of Houtzdale died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2018 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Mrs. Williams was born April 7, 1935 in Shawville, the daughter of Murray and Velda (Amon) Condon.
She is survived by two children, Linda G. Williams of Edwards, Colo., and Mark A. Williams of Randolph, N.Y.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Jeffrey Aldrich officiating. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. Friday until the hour of services at the funeral home.
