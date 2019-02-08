|
Helen R. LaBenne, 91, of DuBois died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.
Born July, 5, 1927 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Rita (Wojtowicz) Makofka.
She is survived by her twin daughters, Jeanne Clark and her husband, George and Joanne Wachob and her husband, Greg, both of DuBois.
There will be no public visitation.
A private family funeral service will be held with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
