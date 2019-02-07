Home

Isabelle Davis, 87, of Clearfield died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at the Knickerbocker Villa, Clearfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Msgr. Henry L. Krebs as celebrant.

Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield.

A Christian Vigil service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2019
