James F. Costanzo

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers James F. Costanzo, 81, of DuBois died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at his home.



Born Sept. 19, 1937 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Frank S. and Mildred (Swarmer) Costanzo.



On April 27, 1957, he married his wife of 61 years, Barbara (Vitello) Costanzo, who survives, along with two daughters, Karen Meholic and her husband, Steve of St. Marys and Lisa Slagle and her husband, Eric of Pittsburgh.



Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Chapel at Christ The King Manor with Msgr. Charles Kaza as celebrant.



Burial will be in St. Adrian Cemetery, Punxsutawney. Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries