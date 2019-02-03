Jane M. Billotte, 81, of Frenchville died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at the Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.



She was born Dec. 4, 1937 in Clarence, a daughter of the late John and Verna (Seroka) Zimmerman.



Mrs. Billotte retired from the Clearfield Hospital where she was employed as a medical secretary for 21 years. She was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church, Frenchville.



She is survived by three children, Gregory Billotte and his wife, Kathy, Dennis Billotte and his wife, Julie and Melissa McGonigal and her husband, Lee, all of Frenchville; seven grandchildren, Kalee Billotte, Cody Billotte, Chelsea Kline and her husband, Jay, Tyler Billotte, Cheree McGonigal, Luke McGonigal and Mark McGonigal; and a sister, Nancy Womer of Hagerstown, Md.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert F. Billotte on Oct. 6, 2013 and to whom she was wed April 4, 1959.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. Thursday at the St. Mary Catholic Church, Frenchville, with Fr. David Perry as celebrant.



Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, P.O. Box 159, Frenchville, PA 16836.



To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.