|
|
|
Jean L. Gilbert, 83, formerly of Falls Creek, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born April 8, 1935 in Falls Creek, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Ellis) Weible.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth R. Gilbert and his wife, Chutima of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and Edwin D. Gilbert and his wife, Peggy of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019
Read More